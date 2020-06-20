The Crossroads has a rich history.
Memorable people and events have marked headlines throughout the decades. The Advocate began writing those headlines almost 175 years ago.
Next May, the Advocate will celebrate a major milestone: 175 years since the publication of the inaugural May 8, 1846, edition of the Victoria Texan Advocate.
Each month until then, we are presenting a decade-by-decade snapshot of major moments, notable people and photographs that give us a picture of life in the Crossroads from the past 175 years.
This month, we look at 1891-1900.
BIG NEWS THEN
- Victoria County’s historic 1892 courthouse replaced the county's first courthouse built in 1849. The Romanesque Revival structure was designed by architect James Riely Gordon. The structure was completed in 10 months during 1892.
- The community welcomed the opening of Hauschild Opera House in 1893. The landmark drew large audiences for almost four decades, during which local and nationally renowned musicians, politicians and speakers took the stage. The opera house occupied the top two floors of the building. Hauschild Music Company and Hauschild Appliance Company occupied the bottom floor.
- The city of Victoria's first lighting network consisted of oil lamps attended by A. Musselman. In 1890 the Victoria Light, Power, and Ice Company contracted with the city fathers for 40 bulbs of 32-candlepower.
NOTABLE PEOPLE THEN
- James Riely Gordon: A prominent architect, Gordon was known for his courthouse designs, including his design of the 1892 Victoria County Courthouse, which was designated a Texas Historic Landmark in 1961. Working during the state's "Golden Age" of courthouse construction, 18 of Gordon's designs were erected from 1885 to 1901.
- Levine Fromme: Fromme was a great seamstress in the area who lived in Victoria and later moved to Yorktown, where she continued working. She and her husband, Wilhelm Heinrich Gustav Meyer, had two sons.
- George Hermann Hauschild: A native of Germany, Hauschild arrived in Victoria in 1865. He founded the Hauschild Music Company in 1891. He and his wife, Adele, opened the Hermann House, a hotel and boarding house. He entered the music business a quarter of a century later.
- Vincent Fritz: Fritz served as chief of the Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years. Organized in the mid-1880s, the volunteer fire department became a respected and efficient unit under the leadership of Fritz and his father, Louis Fritz.
- August Wagner: Wagner was the leader of Wagner's Silver Cornet Band, which added to the musical resources of Victoria in the late 1800s. The band provided entertainment at celebrations and played weekly concerts in downtown Victoria and at the Hauschild Opera House.
COUNTY POPULATION THEN (1900)
- Victoria: 13,678
- Calhoun: 2,395
- DeWitt: 21,311
- Goliad: 8,310
- Jackson: 6,094
- Lavaca: 28,121
- Refugio: 1,641
VICTORIA ADVOCATE NEWS
- 1888-1891: John L. Bartow, editor and publisher; John Stilwell Munn, associate editor
- 1891-1896: Louis N. Hofer, editor and publisher
- 1891-1893: W.A. Mair, associate editor
- 1896-1901: Hofer leased plant to James McDonald and W.A. Lloyd. Lloyd withdrew after a few months.
- Print: James McDonald introduced the "Daily Advocate" in 1897. Both daily and weekly editions were published until 1943.
- Location: The Advocate was located on the second story of the Scharg Building, 107 W. Constitution St., until a fire burned the office in 1891. From there, the Advocate moved into the Rogers & Oliver Building, at the corner of Constitution and Bridge streets, facing De Leon Plaza. The Advocate gave up its lease on this building to permit the county to occupy it in preparation for the construction of the 1892 courthouse. The paper moved to the Thornton Building, 118 N. Main St., which was destroyed by fire during the Christmas holidays in the same year. The Advocate then moved to the Collier Building, 120 S. Bridge St. Later, the newspaper occupied the building at 110 S. Main St. and remained there until it moved to 110 S. Liberty St. George H. French acquired the paper in 1901 when the office was in that building.
COST OF GOODS IN 1900 IN TEXAS
- Macaroni: 10 cents per pound
- Cocoa: 25 cents per pound
- Cereal: 15 cents per box
- Vinegar: 28 cents per gallon
