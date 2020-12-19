As we near 2021, we're getting closer and closer to celebrating the Victoria Advocate's 175th birthday.
Today we're continuing along with our special anniversary series that is leading up to that birthday, which will be in May, commemorating the inaugural May 8, 1846 edition of the Victoria Texan Advocate.
This month, we're visiting life in the Crossroads from 1951-1960.
Many changes took place during this decade. During the post-World War II era, Victoria became one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. The population grew from 16,126 in 1950 to 33,047 in 1960 and to 41,439 just 10 years later.
Thanks for being a part of this journey with us.
BIG NEWS THEN
- A landmark Mexican-American civil-rights U.S. Supreme Court case arose in the mid-1950s after Peter Hernandez, a Mexican-American agricultural worker, was convicted for the 1951 murder of Joe Espinosa, a man that he shot in cold blood at a bar in Edna. An all-white jury convicted Hernandez of murder and sentenced him to life in prison. Because the county actively kept Mexican-Americans off juries, Hernandez’s lawyers argued that he was denied his 14th Amendment rights to equal protection and due process. In a unanimous ruling, the court held that Mexican-Americans and all other nationality groups in the U.S. have equal protection under the 14th Amendment.
- The beloved Halepaska’s Bakery was founded by Ann Halepaska in the 1950s. The bakery remained a community favorite for more than half a century before closing earlier this year. Halepaska’s has since been replaced by Sweet Fountainz Bakery.
- Chemical corporation Union Carbide opened a plant in 1954 in Calhoun County near Seadrift. The site began operations as a Union Carbide Corporate facility and became part of The Dow Chemical Company in 2001 through the acquisition of UCC. Today, the Seadrift location is the second largest Dow facility in Texas, spanning about 4,700 acres and employing more than 1,200 people.
NOTABLE PEOPLE THEN
- Ora Atwell: Along with O.D. Atwell Sr., Ora Atwell was owner of the Victoria Sweet Shop, which the two first opened as Mings Bakery in 1944. Atwell supported the nonprofit March of Dimes for many years with a trademark cake. Her sweets shop closed in 1970.
- Betty Strickland (Hedgeclough): After graduating from the nursing program at Victoria College in 1960, Strickland worked in private duty nursing before serving for a short time on the nursing staff at DeTar Hospital. After that, she joined the Twin Pines nursing staff, where she worked for 30 years.
- A.R. Hartman: Hartman owned the Telferner Grocery store on Farm-to-Market Roads 1686 from 1955 to 1965. Before that, he was the owner of Hartman Distributing. He pursued ranching in Goliad County after retiring.
- W.R. McCright: A well-known Victoria resident, McCright was mayor of Victoria who played a role in the creation of Riverside Park, the Texas Zoo and many other community assets.
COUNTY POPULATION THEN (1960)
- Victoria: 46,475
- Calhoun: 16,592
- DeWitt: 20,683
- Goliad: 5,429
- Jackson: 14,040
- Lavaca: 22,174
- Refugio: 10,975
VICTORIA ADVOCATE NEWS
- In 1942, Morris Roberts and a number of leading citizens purchased the paper and continued ownership during this decade.
- Print: The weekly edition of the Victoria Advocate was discontinued in 1943, leaving just the well-known daily paper to continue on.
- Location: The Advocate was operating at 311 E. Constitution St. in this decade, where it stayed until late 2019.
COST OF GOODS IN 1960 IN TEXAS
- Cabbage: 6 cents per pound
- Grape jelly: 19 cents per jar
- Fruit cocktail: 23 cents per can
- Tomato soup: 10 cents per can
