For Jeannie Decker, 50, President Donald Trump's response to COVID-19 is one of the big factors pushing her to vote blue.
"I don't know. At least I haven't heard or seen that (Trump) has visited any family that has lost someone to COVID," Decker said. "He doesn't seem to have empathy towards the families."
That is one reason Decker, who lives in Victoria, plans to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
Decker's husband Joseph, 61, said he thinks Biden has a better plan to address COVID-19 than Trump.
There were 83,757 new cases of the virus reported in the United States on Friday, a single-day record, along with 943 deaths, according to data reported by Johns Hopkins University.
The Deckers drove one of about 40 cars that participated in a pro-Biden parade Saturday morning.
The parade was considerably smaller than a similar event held in support of Trump last weekend, which drew 230 vehicles from Victoria and several surrounding counties, but it did not lack for pride. Participants plastered their cars with posters and painted slogans like "Bye-Don!" on their windows.
The rally convened at Sky Restaurant near the Victoria Regional Airport.
Flags were the decor of choice at the Trump event, but many Biden supporters in Saturday's parade opted for balloons, which flapped in the wind as the cars drove west on U.S. 59 with their hazard lights blinking.
The parade regrouped at DeLeon Plaza, where the cars drove several laps, honking their horns at a small group of supporters who waved from the sidewalk, before heading back toward the airport.
Victoria resident Jim Ford, 82, said he used to vote Republican but became disillusioned with the party when the United States invaded Iraq.
"I realized they were more interested in the oil than in solving the Bin Laden problem," Ford said.
Since the beginning of the Democratic primary, Ford said he felt Biden would stand the best chance of beating Trump in part because he thought Biden could draw in formerly reliable Republican voters like him.
Ford's wife, Esther, said she doesn't think the country can take another Trump term.
"We need a change of course," she said.
(2) comments
Ford's wife, Esther, said, "We need a change of course," We can all agree, with the Democrats wanting to change America into a Socialist Country, we will definitely have a change. Only question is...will you regret it.
There is too much national security risks with the Bidens. Please don't vote Democrat!! Please watch Sean Hannity, Newsmax or Dan Bongino and stay informed for the benefit of our grandchildren!!
