It may be fitting that a well-known pirate will speak at an event hosted by Victoria College.
Sean Astin, who portrayed treasure-seeker Mikey Walsh in the 1985 film "The Goonies," is coming to Victoria on Tuesday. The actor will share stories from his career in show business and address his advocacy for mental health beginning at 11 a.m. at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Astin's speech and the question and answer session to follow are part of Victoria College's Lyceum Lecture Series.
The event is free to the public.
Astin said he wanted to serve as an advocate for people with mental health issues because his mother, actress Patty Duke, dealt with a bipolar mood disorder during her life.
Victoria College was looking for someone who "could bridge a gap" for the children and adults who would benefit from hearing his perspective, Astin said.
"I'm going to be talking about hard issues, but I don't want to be judgmental," Astin said. "I've seen movies that have led to conversations when people walk away from the theater. They realize it's not so hard and strange to talk about what they've been going through."
Countless numbers of people today need guidance with their mental health, Astin said.
"Everybody has been touched by someone who has gone through a mental health issue," Astin said. "We need to be having more conversations."
Films Astin has starred in, from "Rudy" to the "Lord of the Rings" series, have motivated people to believe in themselves, he said.
"The stories lend themselves to facilitate an emotional experience," Astin said. "'Rudy' is about dreaming. The mood of 'Lord of the Rings' speaks to mental health."
Astin recalled a quote from his character Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers": "Every darkness must pass. A new day will come."
"People who went through depression told me those words were powerful to them," Astin said.
Students from Victoria and other school districts in the Crossroads are expected to attend Astin's lecture, said Victoria College spokesman Darin Kazmir.
With final exams coming later this spring, Astin said he will not encourage students to watch movies instead of studying, but he does want them to think about how they can approach the subject of mental health.
"Give thought to your personal experience, so you can bring more to yourself," Astin said.
Astin said he understands the challenge of being a student. He is pursuing a master's degree in public policy from American University in Washington, D.C.
Kazmir, the Victoria College spokesman, said seats will be filled on a first-come-first serve basis. The Victoria Fine Arts Center seats 1,481 people.
The college is looking forward to hosting the event, Kazmir said.
“We welcome people to join us,” Kazmir said.
Prior to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lyceum Lecture Series featured four speakers each year, Kazmir said. Tuesday's lecture is the first since the 2019-20 academic year.
“The Lyceum’s mission is to bring the world to Victoria and for Victoria to hear the world tell its stories,” Kazmir said.
Kazmir is on a Lyceum Committee with 10 other faculty members and staff at Victoria College. He said the public is invited to suggest speakers for future lectures.
“We are already working on next year’s series,” Kazmir said. “We’re excited to bring back the Lyceum Lecture Series.”