If You Go

2022-23 Victoria College Lyceum Lecture Series

WHO: Sean Astin

WHAT: The Hollywood actor will cover highlights from his career and share his efforts as a mental health advocate

WHEN: 11 a.m. March 28

WHERE: Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive

MORE INFO: Call Victoria College at 361-573-3291 or the Victoria Fine Arts Center at 361-788-9335. This event is free to the pubic.