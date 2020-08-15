As we all try to get used to what is now the new norm, our pets have to learn to adjust as well.
Working from home may be a new thing for you and your pet. Extra love and attention for your fur babies is a wonderful thing. Keep in mind that extra treats may not be such a great thing. Weight gain is not only hard on joints, but the heart and respiratory tract as well.
Obese cats are prone to diabetes and liver disease. These conditions are preventable and have major consequences to your pet’s health and well-being. Once a pet becomes obese, losing weight is a huge challenge. Pets that are in pain or having breathing issues cannot exercise as long or often. Diet reduction or change may be the only option to help with weight loss.
Table scraps may be a tempting treat of choice in your home; however, these come with additional risks besides just weight gain. There are many human foods that are toxic to our pets. Most pet owners know that chocolate is toxic to their pet, but they often forget about grapes, raisins, garlic, onions, peach and cherry pits, yeast, and sugar-free products. These foods can pose serious health risks for your pets.
During quarantine, our pets may have become used to seeing us on a regular basis. This can create a wonderful bond and companionship when social distancing is a necessity. Once you go back to work, your pet may experience some separation anxiety. This transition may take some time, patience, and creativity to resolve.
We are seeing a lot of new puppies and kittens. This is a great time for pet lovers to take advantage of extra time on their hands. Puppies and kittens bring some extra love and challenges to the home.
It is important to remember that they are like toddlers and everything they see can get into their mouths. They will need a lot of veterinary care the first few months of life.
A physical exam and fecal exam are needed to check for overall well-being and intestinal parasites. A series of vaccines are needed to protect them from common diseases. Monthly preventatives for fleas, ticks, heartworm disease and intestinal parasites will be needed throughout their lives.
They will need to be spayed or neutered around six months of age. Keep in mind this is a big commitment that can be so rewarding.
Feel free to visit our website at www.navarrosmallanimalclinic.com to learn more about pet health issues.
