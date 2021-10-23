Adopting a pet from an animal shelter or rescue means that you get to save a life and give an animal a loving home. Because of you, that pet gets a second chance. The number of euthanized animals could be greatly reduced if more people would adopt pets instead of purchasing them.
By adopting, you help to break the cycle of overpopulation. Most shelters are filled with unwanted pets that need a good home. Many of these pets are surrendered due to situations or circumstances such as divorce and finances, among other scenarios. There are wonderful, loving pets in shelters.
Adopting a pet costs much less than purchasing a pet. Many of these pets are already vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and started on heartworm prevention so you are several steps ahead financially. Not only will you find a wonderful companion, but you will also help the shelter or rescue provide a spot for another pet in need.
If you are searching for a specific breed, there are rescues out there for nearly every breed of dog or cat. You may have to wait a little longer to find the right fit, but in the end, you will be so happy that you did. Purebred pets appear to have more health issues than mixed breed dogs. The increased genetic diversity may play a role in this. A study performed at UC Davis in 2013 by Bellumori et al showed that there is a significantly greater incidence of 10 particular genetic disorders. They include aortic stenosis, dilated cardiomyopathy, elbow dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, Addison’s disease, allergic dermatitis, bloat, cataracts, epilepsy and portosystemic shunts.
Adopting will help reduce the risk of your pet having these particular issues. Some breeders take pride in their puppies, whereas others are just in it for the money. Some breeding facilities are overpopulated and provide little human interaction. These are known as puppy mills.
They provide a factory-style breeding facility that produces large quantities of puppies. It can be challenging to find the right breeder with good intentions. By adopting a pet, you can ensure that you are not supporting unethical breeders.
Next time you are in the market for a furry friend, take a moment to look at local animal shelters and rescue groups. Your next partner in crime may be waiting for you there.
