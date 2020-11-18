Despite the pandemic, Amor Meus Spirituality Center is still reaching out to people. The center invites all to its Virtual Advent Solemn Vespers at Incarnate Word Convent on the four Sundays of Advent from 5 to 5:45 p.m., according to a news release.
Those interested in joining in can “like” the convent’s Facebook page at facebook.com/iwbs.victoria and view the Solemn Vespers on Sundays — Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 13 and 20.
Solemn Vespers consists of chanting the Psalms, singing the hymns and canticles with a brief talk based on the Advent Sunday Scripture readings.
Advent is a liturgical season of expectation, blending together a penitential spirit, preparation for the second and final coming of the Lord while joyfully getting ready to celebrate the birth of Christ.
“We joyfully invite you to celebrate these themes with us during the four Solemn Vespers,” said Sister Marian Sturm.
