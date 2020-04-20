A program established by the Victoria Advocate’s parent company to help local businesses reach their customers as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic had granted more than $85,000 by the end of last week.
“Funds are still available, but they’re going fast,” said Justin Wilcox, chief revenue officer for parent company M. Roberts Media. “The governor’s ‘retail to go’ plan offers opportunities this week for local firms to get back to business, and we’re ready to help.”
M. Roberts launched its $1 million Community Marketing Fund two weeks ago to help local businesses get through the pandemic. It does that by subsidizing marketing efforts with matching advertising dollars.
“We’re fortunate to be able to help local businesses and organizations tell their stories through our products,” said Stephen N. McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media and grandson of the late Morris Roberts, longtime publisher and owner of the Advocate.
Wilcox emphasized that the fund does not provide a cash grant.
“This is a dollar-for-dollar matching program to help local businesses and organizations reach their customers and stay strong through the pandemic,” he said. “I encourage anyone with questions to visit the website.”
Businesses operating in the Victoria and area markets can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 at mrobertsmedia.com/communitygrant/. Applicants will receive a response to their application within two to three business days, Wilcox said.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, regardless whether they are current advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the Victoria Advocate and VictoriaAdvocate.com between April 1 and June 30.
The program comes as area leaders have been calling on residents to support local businesses to keep them afloat during the pandemic. McHaney said the grants aim to do that as a means of keeping the community strong.
“As a family-owned business for three generations, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with our partners and customers,” he said. “We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For more information, contact Wilcox by calling 903-596-6299 or by email to jwilcox@tylerpaper.com.
In addition to the Advocate, M. Roberts Media owns and operates the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Panola Watchman and Kilgore News-Herald. It also owns M. Roberts Digital, a full-service marketing agency serving East Texas and Victoria; TCM Printing, providing commercial printing and distribution services; an events production and marketing business; and other products serving South and East Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.