Do you consider yourself conservative or right-leaning? If so, The Advocate wants to hear what you think about our news coverage as part of a national study.
The news industry has lost the trust of many people on the right over the years. Only 10% of Republicans say they generally trust what they read in the news. We want to do better.
That starts with hearing from the people who read our newspaper and our website on a regular basis.
We're working with Trusting News and the Center for Media Engagement to survey and interview our readers in an effort to learn more about how we can improve our coverage.
If you'd like to participate in the survey and sign up to be interviewed, go to bit.ly/newstrustsurvey. Those selected to be interviewed will receive a $25 gift card from Trusting News and Center for Media Engagement.
Questions or comments? Reach out to reporter Mark Rosenberg at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264.
