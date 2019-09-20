The Victoria Advocate was presented the Spirit of Freedom of Information Award on Friday for a yearlong investigation of the Calhoun Port Authority.
The Nancy Monson Spirit of FOI Award, presented by the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, highlights journalism that upholds First Amendment principles and promotes or uses open government laws such as the Texas Public Information Act.
The award was presented at the FOI Foundation’s state conference in Austin.
The Advocate won in the Class A market category for using open government laws to hold public officials accountable. The Advocate filed more than 27 public records requests and filed a Texas Open Meetings Act lawsuit against the Calhoun Port Authority. The reporting revealed conflicts of interest by port authority leaders and resulted in the resignation of congressman-turned-lobbyist Blake Farenthold in January.
"Congratulations to the Spirit of FOI Award winners for their determined work investigating public officials and holding government accountable. Our transparency laws help make that possible. The people of Texas have a right to know whether our government is functioning as it should,” said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
The announcement of the award comes about two months after former Victoria Advocate reporter Jessica Priest won a Texas Gavel Award, which is given by the State Bar of Texas.
The award honors journalism that deepens public understanding of the legal system.
The Texas Gavel Award honored Priest, 30, individually for reporting and writing the Calhoun Port Authority series, which was called “Port Politics.”
Priest’s reporting uncovered how the port authority violated the Texas Open Meetings Act and also highlighted a general lack of oversight for ports and special purpose taxing districts.
