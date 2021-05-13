The American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group (VCLTRG) for continued community support, according to a news release.
“Texas faced unique challenges in 2020 from dealing with the pandemic to hurricanes and tropical storms, and faced severe weather earlier this year,” Robert Black, AEP Texas vice president of external affairs, said. “VCLTRG was selected by the AEP Foundation because they provide broad support across our footprint and because they continue to help to rebuild our communities and our state.”
The AEP Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area.
The AEP Foundation focuses on improving lives by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Additional foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support health care and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.
For more information about the AEP Foundation, visit aep.com/community/givingback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.