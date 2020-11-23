All AEP Texas customers in Ganado lost power at about 8:10 a.m. Monday.
The fuses at the one electrical substation that serves Gandao appear to be blown, causing a power outage for more than 1,000 customers, said Vee Strauss, a spokeswoman for AEP Texas.
As of 10 a.m., Strauss said AEP Texas was still trying to determine the cause of the outage.
Power was expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m., according to the company's outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.