The 3rd annual Boozy Bash Dash, a .05K fun run benefiting the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive in Victoria, according to a news release.
Live music will be provided by Margarita Mamas and the Staudt Brothers. The event will include a costume contest and door prizes. Children and pets are welcome. Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase. For more information and to register, visit tfbgc.org, or contact Jessica Gumm at 361-649-4478 or jgumm@foodbankgc.org.
