Victoria’s nonprofit Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care Center marked its 31st anniversary Saturday, but the center has canceled its barbecue fundraiser planned for Sept. 18 because of the pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances.
The center is licensed to care for 59 clients, but currently is closed because of the pandemic. Mary Garcia, administrator for the center, is not sure when the center will be able to reopen, but National Adult Day Services Week is Sept. 19-25, and the theme is “Forging a New Path Forward: Understanding Adult Day Services and the Future.”
“COVID really hurt us,” Garcia said. “Most of the people we care for have underlying conditions or they are elderly, and we want them to stay safe.”
The center is the only adult day care in Victoria and provides health care for its clients with an LVN on duty eight hours per day and a RN consultant on duty four hours per week, Garcia said. The center provides clients with breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, which are planned by a registered dietician who can take into account special diets. The clients enjoy activities such as reading and discussing articles in the Victoria Advocate, exercises, bingo, table and memory games, arts and crafts, and parties for special occasions and holidays. Also, on the first Friday of every month, musicians perform for the clients.
“Activities are important because some of our clients live alone, and even if they live with their families, they are lacking in the group interaction they get at a day care,” Garcia said. “It gives them a more interesting life. They have people they can identify with, and they are able to talk among themselves — express problems and opinions. Someone hears them.”
Those who already purchased tickets for the barbecue can have their money refunded by calling Duane Sullivan at 361-652-1760.
The best way to make donations to the center is to mail checks to P.O. Box 7604, Victoria, TX 77903, or call Garcia at 361-648-8704.
“We need the support of the community,” Garcia said. “We’ll be here as long as God wants us to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.