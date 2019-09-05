Affectionate Arms Adult Health Day Care Center is hosting a barbecue fundraiser 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the center.
The nonprofit cares for the elderly and adults 18 and older with medical issues or disabilities from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They provide clients with breakfast, lunch and a snack as well as activities throughout the day.
Barbecue chicken and sausage plates with rice, beans and all the fixings will be available for $10 either to-go or dine-in. Delivery will be offered to those who purchase at least 10 plates, and cash and checks will be accepted. The Touch of Gold Trio and Bella Zeplin will provide the entertainment. Other offerings will include a bake sale, face painting and a fish pond.
Mary Garcia, executive director of the day care center, said that they are still in need of silent and live auction items for the fundraiser.
“We are a nonprofit, so we rely on contributions to operate, and it’s critical that we have fundraisers to help with the day-to-day operations for the program,” Garcia said. “We depend on the community as a nonprofit and on foundations and organizations that help us to keep our doors open and provide much-needed help in the community.”
The center employs a full-time, onsite LVN and a part-time RN consultant to oversee medications and handle other health care issues clients might have.
The center is licensed for 59 clients, and it averages about 20 per day currently. Medicaid patients are covered, but Medicare patients are not. The charge for four hours or fewer per day is $25, and the charge for four hours or more per day is $40.
“Families want their loved ones in a safe environment,” Garcia said. “And sometimes they are isolated and lonely, and here, they interact and socialize, and that’s very important to help individuals increase interest in life.”
