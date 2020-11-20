A dense fog advisory is in place in the Crossroads until 9 a.m., but fog is expected to clear by mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service, leaving mostly sunny skies.
Until the advisory is lifted, visibility on roadways will be limited, so drivers should drive slowly, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between their car and others.
A high of 82 degrees is forecast Friday, followed by a low of 62.
There remains a high risk of rip currents along gulf-facing beaches through tonight as long period swells continue to make their way to the coast. Swimming conditions are dangerous, especially near piers and jetties.
