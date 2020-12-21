A dense fog advisory is in place Monday morning until 10 a.m.
The fog will reduce visibility to 1 mile or less, with visibility as low as a quarter mile in some places, according to the National Weather Service.
Drivers should exercise caution. It is advised to use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between other vehicles on the road.
After the fog clears, Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 72.
A low of 50 is forecast tonight.
