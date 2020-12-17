After temperatures as low as 30 degrees last night, Thursday is expected to be sunny and warmer.
A high of 62 is predicted today and a low of 40 is expected this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday and Saturday are expected to have highs around 70 degrees.
There is a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday.
