A Texas Ranger’s testimony Thursday morning about forensic firearm testing contradicted accounts made by an Edna woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2017.
Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington took the stand to detail a variety of scientific tests he applied to a .40-caliber pistol used to kill 33-year-old Edna resident Jarrett Parker on Feb. 7, 2017.
That testimony came on the ninth day of trial and seventh day of testimony.
Defendant Amber Sorensen told investigators that she shot Parker at their Edna mobile home because he had assaulted her and threatened her life by holding a gun to her head. She said she acted in self-defense after Parker beat and strangled her.
She is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
Before an afternoon recess interrupted the ranger’s testimony, Pilkington explained the methodology and process in which he examined the weapon that killed Parker.
He handled that weapon on the stand, showing it to jurors.
Edna police officials had invited Pilkington, a firearms expert and seasoned investigator, to aid their investigation, he said.
Applying the scientific method, which is designed to eliminate biases, were key to Pilkington’s tests, he said.
In those tests, Pilkington visited a gun range where he measured the arcs made by .40-caliber bullets and spent cartridges from the gun that killed Parker, he said.
Investigators found a spent cartridge and unfired bullet in the bedroom where Parker was found killed.
Pilkington, with the aid of former Victoria County district attorney Stephen Tyler, who is acting as an assistant district attorney in the case and trial, also examined the vantage points that Sorensen would have had at the time of Parker’s shooting.
Sorensen has given differing accounts to investigators and grand jurors of her position relative to Parker when she shot him, prosecutors said.
According to previous testimony, Sorensen said she was aiming at a bathroom window and accidentally shot Parker.
Pilkington said he began his testing by examining whether Sorensen’s account was possible.
He has yet to complete that testimony, but he said some aspects of Sorensen’s account were unlikely.
A medical examiner determined the bullet that killed Parker entered his chest at a 45-degree angle. That bullet punctured his aorta, a vital artery connected to the heart.
But measurements conducted by Pilkington and Tyler showed that 45-degree angle did not match Sorensen’s accounts of the night of Parker’s death.
Wednesday, Parker’s mother, father and stepfather contradicted Sorensen, saying their son was not abusive.
