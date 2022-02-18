Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will be the guest speaker at the Victoria GOP Republican Party meeting on Monday at the Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and a free meal will be served beginning at 5:15 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Miller is an eighth generation farmer and rancher. Miller was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2000. He was elected statewide as the 12th Texas Agriculture Commissioner in 2014 and re-elected to his second term in 2018.
He is seeking nomination for his third term in the March 1 primary.
For more information about the Victoria GOP and Victoria County Republican Party, contact Bill Pozzi, Republican Party Chair, at 361-727-7029, or email billpozzi@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.