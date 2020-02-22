Two Victoria East High School seniors have spent every afternoon for the past several months diligently building a 14-foot long, single axle utility trailer that can hold about 3,500 pounds.
Ryan Alvarez, 18, and Blaine Koopman, 17, will show their ag mechanics project at three livestock shows, including the Victoria Livestock Show. Working on the trailer, they said, has been rewarding.
“It’s a skill that I’ve never known until I got into this,” Alvarez said. “It’s just changed the way you view things once you have it built. Because you did it yourself, you feel more proud.”
“It’s an accomplishment,” Koopman added.
Agriculture teacher Charlie Holloway said the two students are the “cream of the crop.” He said ag mechanics projects are valuable to students because they teach through project-based learning.
“It’s time consuming for them, but they learn a lot of small lessons along the way,” he said.
With the trailer, Alvarez and Koopman spearheaded every step, including planning and designing, ordering the materials, cutting and welding the pieces of metal and putting the trailer together.
At times, the two students said they cut pieces of metal incorrectly, accidentally cut pieces of metal with holes in it and struggled with some of the math required during the design process. But, they said, they’ve learned from having to overcome challenges along the way.
“They are learning to be self-sufficient,” Holloway said. “They learn to plan out projects, fix and make things on their own and not rely on someone else to do things for them.”
After the livestock shows, the trailer will be kept at the local ag farm and will be used to carry lawnmowers and equipment.
The best part of the project for Alvarez has been improving building skills, such as welding, and seeing the trailer come together.
“It’s like every day you work on it and then you see a new piece get slapped onto it,” he said.
Koopman said the two are hoping for a blue ribbon when they show the trailer at the livestock shows. He said he’s enjoyed everything he’s gained from the experience of building the trailer.
“I’ve liked learning something new and doing it with one of my best friends,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.