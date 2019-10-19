A career in the agriculture industry is driven by passion, said Henry Wood.
At the annual South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, high school students will have an opportunity to explore agricultural careers during a presentation by Henry Wood, the owner and operator of Wood Farms.
The presentation is designed to help open doors for youth who are considering pursuing a career in agriculture, Wood said. He said it’s set up to show kids how to be dedicated and pursue opportunities now that will “make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.”
“And that’s what ag does,” he said. “We want to help inspire these kids and give them confidence.”
The “Path to the Plate” program at the show teaches third-graders how their food gets all the way to their plates. After that program was in place, Wood said, people realized there was an opportunity to reach out to older kids, too.
“We asked, ‘What about high school kids? What are we doing to find those students who are interested in agriculture? How can we let them know about the many, many different paths and careers they can take in this field?’” he said.
The presentation will feature speakers who work in agriculture-related fields such as horticulture, wildlife, animal science, veterinary medicine and agricultural mechanics, he said.
“Exposing them to inside agriculture is a chance to show them if they have a desire for something; you can find that dedication to get there,” he said.
Some of the speakers are local and others come from across the state, Wood said. The presentation will operate in a roundtable style fashion: Each speaker will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and share their work with the high school students. Then, the speakers can “feed off of each other,” and students will be able to ask questions.
In past years, Wood said, “great things have come from this.” He said it is meaningful to the students to see the speakers each talk about their personal path.
“Life doesn’t always give you a straight path, and it’s up to you and your dedication and your experience to see if you’ll achieve your dream,” he said. “That’s what we want to show these kids.”
The program is open to all high school-aged youth, Wood said. Students who are not part of 4-H or Future Farmers of America must first call the AgriLife Extension office at 361-575-4581.
