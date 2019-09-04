Traffic on Airline Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for street work between Laurent Street and Ben Jordan Street Thursday and Friday, according to a news release from the city.
The work will include cleaning and running a camera-based inspection of sanitary sewer mains in the area. The lane closures are scheduled to last two days, weather permitting. This is a continuation of work that began last week.
All businesses and residences in the construction area will remain accessible, the news release said. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.
This project is part of the 2018-2019 Sanitary Sewer Line Cleaning Project. The contractor on the $95,224.25 project is AIMS Companies of Pearland.
