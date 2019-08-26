Airline Road between Laurent and Ben Jordan streets will be reduced to one lane in both directions for road work for two days, according to a news release from the city.
The lane closures are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The road will be reduced in order to clean and run a camera-based inspection of sanitary sewer mains in the area, according to the news release.
All businesses and homes in the work zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.
The work is part of the 2018-2019 Sanitary Sewer Line Cleaning Project. The contractor on the $95,224.25 project is AIMS Companies of Pearland.
