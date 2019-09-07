A cultural kaleidoscope of color and an opulent panorama of pageantry kicks off a star-studded lineup as the Al Amin Shrine Circus rolls into Victoria, according to the Al Amin Shrine Circus Facebook page. Elephants, tigers and amazing acrobats prepare to dazzle and astound at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Victoria Community Center Arena.
The Shrine Circus is unique in that it is interactive. The audience is welcomed onto the circus floor for the pre-party one hour prior to show times to meet performers, ride the elephants and clown around. This is a perfect photo opportunity to create memories that last a lifetime.
The Shrine Circus is a fundraising event for the Al Amin Shrine Temple, known for its participation in community service projects and philanthropic pursuits. Shriners International is one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the world. Proceeds from the Shrine Circus benefit the Al Amin Shrine Temple and are not tax-deductible as charitable contributions.
Tickets are $14 each for children age 12 and under and $20 each for adults at spectacularcircus.com or an hour before showtimes at the arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.