All of the school districts in Refugio County met state academic standards, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The Texas Education Agency scores school districts based on three main criteria: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
5 things to know how your district fared: Refugio ISD
- Overall rating: C
- Area that showed the most improvement: Third grade mathematics improved from 66% to 87%
- Area that still needs improvement: Fifth grade math decreased from 82% to 65%
- Rating for Closing the Gaps: D
- Distinctions: Refugio High School earned a distinction in science.
For the full report on Refugio ISD, go to: http://bit.ly/refugioreport
5 things to know how your district fared: Woodsboro ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Sixth-grade mathematics improved from 60% to 85%
- Area that still needs improvement: Seventh-grade reading decreased from 82% to 59%
- Rating for Closing the Gaps: C
- Distinctions: Woodsboro Elementary School earned distinctions in reading and postsecondary readiness. Woodsboro High School earned distinctions in reading and science.
For the full report on Woodsboro ISD, go to: http://bit.ly/woodsbororeport
5 things to know how your district fared: Austwell-Tivoli ISD
- Overall rating: C
- Area that showed the most improvement: Sixth-grade reading improved from 43% to 60%
- Area that still needs improvement: Eighth-grade reading decreased from 100% to 78%
- Rating for Closing the Gaps: D
- Distinctions: Austwell-Tivoli Elementary School earned a distinction in comparative academic growth and Austwell-Tivoli High School earned a distinction in social studies.
For the full report on Austwell-Tivoli ISD, go to: http://bit.ly/austwelltivolireport
