- Total voters in Victoria County: 56,665
- Number of people voted Friday:1,752
- Number of people voted in person total: 15,811
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 5,436
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far:4,103
- Total number of people voted: 19,914
Early voting:
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m Sunday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26-30 at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A, and Faith Family Church Connection Center, 2002 Mockingbird Lane.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Placedo Volunteer Fire Department, 284 N. William St., Placedo; Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 296 Railroad St., Inez; Bloomington Elementary School, 200 N. Leonard St., Bloomington; Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St.; and University of Houston-Victoria, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
