Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. It can be caused by feeding high fat table scraps. It can make your pet very ill and be costly to diagnose and treat. Keep this in mind when you start to feed your pet that french fry or piece of steak.
Pancreatitis can occur rapidly or over time. The pancreas is a small organ that is nestled up against the stomach and beginning of the small intestine. The job of the pancreas is to secrete digestive enzymes to help us break down the food we eat. It also secretes insulin and glucagon, which help to regulate sugar metabolism.
In pancreatitis, the inflammation disrupts the organs’ normal integrity and allows the digestive enzymes that are normally safely stored in the pancreas to flood out into the abdomen. The adjacent organs and tissue then becomes inflamed and irritated. The liver, stomach and small intestine are all within close proximity to the pancreas and can quickly be affected.
If the organs have significant destruction then toxins can be released into circulation and lead to an even more serious problem.
Remember too that the pancreas plays a role in insulin production therefore can lead to diabetes mellitus temporarily or permanently depending on the longevity and extent of the pancreatitis.
Miniature Schnauzers appear to be more predisposed to pancreatitis than other breeds of dogs, however any size or breed of dog can become affected.
In most cases we never find out the underlying cause of pancreatitis. Some possible causes can be certain medications, suddenly feeding a high fat diet, tumors in the pancreas, and trauma to the pancreas. The most frequent clinical signs include appetite loss, vomiting, diarrhea, painful abdomen, and fever.
Diagnosis of pancreatitis is made using history, clinical signs, and blood work. There is a specific in-house test for pancreatitis called a cPLI test that can be used as a screening tool for pancreatitis as well. Ultrasound can also be used to detect pancreatitis and to look for other possible causes of the episode such as a tumor.
Treatment of pancreatitis begins with preventing any stimulation of the pancreas. This means that no food or water is given for 48 hours.
Intravenous fluids are administered to aggressively treat dehydration and prevent further dehydration.
Pain and anti-nausea medications are needed to keep the patient comfortable and to restore an appetite. Antibiotics may be given to prevent a secondary bacterial infection.
Once re-feeding is begun then a low fat diet is started. This is important during both treatment and life-long prevention of recurrence.
Treatment is important because long standing cases of pancreatitis can lead to permanent changes including scarring or atrophy (degeneration) of the pancreas.
