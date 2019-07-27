About 200 people gathered Saturday to celebrate the 20th F.W. Gross High School reunion with a banquet of singing, eating, listening to speakers, and socializing at the Victoria Community Center Annex.
The committee begins planning for each biennial reunion a year in advance. Not only was this event the 20th celebration, it was also the first reunion without honoring a specific class.
“We do this to keep our school alive... we try to make sure the young people realize that heritage is the most important thing,” said Earnel Hill, class of 1960.
F.W. Gross High School closed in 1966. Two trees were donated and planted near the historical marker at the old school during the reunion.
The reunion was a three-day event including registration, a picnic, a ball, a banquet and service in the old F.W. Gross auditorium.
Some traveled from more than a thousand miles away to attend the reunion. Willie (Moe) Clemons, class of 1947, traveled from Dayton, Ohio by himself in his 22-year old car. Even though Clemons lives in Dayton, he still calls Victoria home.
“This is my home. Not now, but I was born and raised and finished high school here... I got my start here; I’m thankful for that,” Clemons said.
“We had a good time all the time,” Alice Grace, class of 1959, said while reminiscing about her time in high school. Grace was a cheerleader and enjoyed attending F.W. Gross High School with her three sisters. She was proud to say that she has been to all 20 reunions.
“We didn’t know anything but to have fun. We didn’t have any drugs or anything like that back in those days... And if you had, they probably would have cut your legs off,” she said, chuckling.
The next reunion will be in 2021.
