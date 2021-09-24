The Alzheimer’s Association will host it annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9 at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria, according to a news release.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., an opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connections to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” said Bettina Garza, walk manager. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”
While plans are moving forward to host the Victoria walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. The association will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.
For those who prefer it, a Walk from Home option will offer walk-day experiences through the website and mobile app.
“We are watching all of the COVID news,” said Garza. “And we will be complying with CDC and county health guidelines.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well over 1 million usually unpaid caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
