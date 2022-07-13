The American Legion Post 166 hosted an awards ceremony at the American Post, 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., on July 9 for attendees of the Prestigious Boys State and Girls State camp program.
The program is designed to educate the duties, privileges and responsibilities of American citizenship and provide in a realistic manner the duties of performing as a government in the everyday world. Objective training centers on the structure of local, county and state governments. The program is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students.
Program participants included Eve Brogger, Emily Dickinson, Bailey Dry, Alita Hernandez, Joshua Henry, Seth Fry, Wyatt Davidson, Willam Hopkins, Samuel Whitaker, Lissette Huerta, Isabella Roth, Lisa Du and Greenly Martinez.
