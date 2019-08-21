Since Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group has received two grants from the American Red Cross to assist with recovery efforts in Victoria County, said Rick Villa, development coordinator for the group.
The grants helped fund unmet needs and a coordinator of warehouse operations/volunteer management position.
The American Red Cross has spent or committed 95% of raised funds, about $498.5 million. And it will continue to accept applications for financial assistance through Aug. 26, while continuing to support community grants into 2020. All funds raised for Hurricane Harvey recovery will be used to support individual and community recovery from the storm.
For two years, the American Red Cross has worked to support and facilitate recovery from Hurricane Harvey across the Texas Gulf Coast, according to a news release. The American people donated $524.5 million to help the Red Cross respond to Hurricane Harvey. These donations enabled the organization to provide 414,800 overnight shelter stays, 4.5 million meals and snacks and 1.6 million relief items in the days immediately after the storm.
They then activated a new, online process to provide $230 million in immediate assistance to 575,000 households displaced and evacuated within and far beyond Texas.
The organization has worked with government and nonprofit partners to coordinate recovery efforts and target assistance for vulnerable households with the most need. Their representatives shared the Coordinated Assistance Network platform with more than 1,200 case managers to provide a system that tracks services and resources as well as survivors' ongoing recovery progress. The nonprofit issued recovery financial assistance to more than 46,000 households whose homes were destroyed or sustained major damage in the hurricane, to address their recovery needs. They supported the formation and coordination of about 20 Long-Term Recovery Committees to help with recovery efforts in impacted counties. And they awarded targeted grants to support recovery services providers in the areas of housing repair and rebuilding services, mental and spiritual health, capacity building support for Long-Term Recovery Committees, legal advocacy and financial counseling services, and outreach efforts to assist underserved populations.
More information is available at redcross.org/harveyrecoverygrants. Or view a two-year Video and Report for an update on Red Cross recovery efforts in the aftermath of this devastating storm.
