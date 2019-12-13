The Coastal Bend Chapter of the American Red Cross will host the Red Cross Holiday Tour, an informal meet and greet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the office at 1501 E. Red River St., A-1.
"The goal is to let the community come see us, meet us and know where we are located," said Sylvia Burle, volunteer services recruitment specialist for the Red Cross. "They can tour our office and get to know the local team."
Guests will enjoy hot cocoa and cookies while they visit with the staff and lead volunteers.
"We want to continue to get to know the community and let them know who we are and where we are so that in the event of a disaster, they know who they can reach out to for support," Burle said. "And we want to continue building community partnerships to take into the new year as we serve the area together."
