The American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend is hosting a meeting to recruit volunteers 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library.
The nonprofit serves 19 counties, including Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca. Volunteers conduct 90% of the humanitarian work.
More than 100 volunteers are needed in Victoria, and 29 high-priority positions need filling in Victoria and surrounding areas, said Sylvia Burle, recruitment specialist with Red Cross volunteer services.
People with time who are interested in finding a worthwhile way to give back can attend the meeting to learn about the various lines of service available in the community. The 70 or so positions that are not high-priority also are less demanding. The Red Cross maintains flexibility and finds projects for whatever hours fit into volunteers’ schedules, Burle said.
High-priority Disaster Action Team members are needed for DeWitt and Jackson counties. Other high-priority team members are needed for workforce engagement, feeding, logistics, distribution of emergency supplies, sheltering and recovery, among other responsibilities.
Low- to medium-priority positions include a receptionist, Pillow Case Project trainers who teach children in grades three to five to prepare to evacuate from a house fire and smoke alarm installers for the Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.
“We’re trying to bring in more volunteers because Harvey happened,” Burle said. “We meet face-to-face under blue skies so when skies turn gray, we are no longer strangers but now partners.”
