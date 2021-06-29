The Lions Club of Palacios will host the the American Veterans Traveling Tribute exhibit in East Bay Park July 2-4 during the Palacios Lions Club 72nd Annual July Fourth Celebration.
The main exhibit is an 80% size replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument. The traveling wall was completed in early 1998 and is the largest wall replica traveling the country. Standing 8-feet tall and 370 feet long, the traveling memorial contains each name etched on the original monument located in Washington, D.C., according to a news release form the Lions Club.
While on the Texas Gulf Coast, the traveling exhibit will present several Cost of Freedom memorials and exhibits, as well.
The event will kick off Thursday along the bay front in the 600 block of East Bay Boulevard. It will include a motorcycle escort of Vietnam Veterans and others who will accompany the AVTT to the bay front area. The escort will leave at 2 p.m. near the intersection of SH 71 and U.S. 59 in El Campo, and travel south on SH 71 toward Palacios, according to the news release.
The community is encouraged to come out and show their support to honor, respect and remember those who served — and pay specific tribute to those who gave all, according to the news release.
The tribute will include a flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. July 4. Guest speaker will be Dr. Du Hua, who escaped communism as a child, joined the United States Navy, and wrote the book, “The Escapes and My Journey to Freedom.”
Other memorials and exhibits that will be included in the AVTT event include the Cost of Freedom Memorial, 911 Memorials, Walk of Heroes, Vietnam Remembered, Tribute Panel, World War II, and the Korean War to honor the armed forces and emergency service groups.
For more information on the AVTT, visit avtt.org.
