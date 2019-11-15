Taize’ Prayer is a contemplative, candlelit Christian prayer that focuses on the repetition of a single psalm verse to create a meditative quality.
Members of the Crossroads community can take part in the prayer 7-8 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Prayer Room at Amor Meus Spirituality Center at the Incarnate Word Convent, according to a news release.
“This meditative singing then becomes a way of listening to God,” said Sister Marian Sturm. “It allows everyone to take part in prayer together and to remain together in attentive waiting on God.”
During the prayer, everyone gathers around an open Bible, candles, an icon and the crucifix in order to lay down at the cross of Christ their burdens and those of others, Sturm said. They face the same direction as a way of expressing that they pray not to each other but to Christ. The prayer also includes scripture readings and intercessions.
The prayer originated in an ecumenical monastic order in Taize’, Saone-et-Loire, Burgundy, France in 1940. The Taize’ Community, consisting of people and traditions from around the world, is one of the world’s most important sites of Christian pilgrimage. Prayer, Bible study, sharing and communal work are found with a lived spirit of kindness, simplicity and reconciliation, Sturm said.
At this time of the year, a Thanksgiving theme will be woven through the prayer.
