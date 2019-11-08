Amor Meus Spirituality Center will host “Contemplative Prayer 101: Come Spend the Day Listening to Your Beloved,” a one-day guided retreat, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Incarnate Word Convent, according to a news release.
Jeannette Easley, director of the Ruah Spirituality Center in Houston, will guide the day of prayer. She will focus on the importance of silent, receptive prayer on the spiritual journey.
“Participants will be invited to pray with sacred Scriptures and spend time in silence and solitude, intentionally, to hear the voice of God within and then reflect on the unique experience of this level of communication with God,” said Sister Marian Sturm.
At 8:30 a.m., just before the retreat begins, participants have the option of participating in the Liturgy of the Eucharist in the Incarnate Word Convent chapel.
Easley has led numerous workshops and retreats in spiritual leadership formation.
She was a missionary in Ecuador, Peru and Columbia. She also ministered as a pastoral administrator for 28 years in San Antonio and taught at the Oblate School of Theology.
Participants are asked to bring their lunches. Love offerings or donations will be accepted.
