Taizé Prayer is a meditative Christian prayer consisting of music, silence and scripture readings. This service will have a Thanksgiving theme.
Members of the Crossroads community can take part in the prayer from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Prayer Room at Amor Meus Spirituality Center at the Incarnate Word Convent, according to a news release. There is no need to register.
Parking is located in back of the convent. Masks and social distancing are required.
