Amor Meus Spirituality Center will host a Caregiver Retreat and Workshop, “The Gift You Give Yourself,” from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N. E. Water St. in Victoria.
The retreat and workshop will focus on the caregivers giving care to themselves from a place of stillness and inner quiet where God dwells in order to give care to others, according to a news release.
Deacon Leo Sharron, director of clinical service for Emmaus Counseling Center and bereavement services coordinator/chaplain for Hospice of South Texas, and Terry Robinson, a part-time occupational therapist who provides services to local rehabilitation hospitals, will facilitate the day for caregivers.
Robinson worked in acute rehabilitation services for 17 years. He was CEO of SCCI Hospital of Victoria, Long-Term Acute Care, for eight years. He also was executive director of Hospice of South Texas for 15 years before retiring.
This retreat and workshop will be open to the public, and parking will be available in the front of Incarnate Word Convent. Masks and social distancing will be required. Lunch will be provided, and a free-will offering will be accepted.
To register or for further information, call 361-575-7111 or email amormeuscenter@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.