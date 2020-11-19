Amor Meus Spirituality Center will offer a 12-week Virtual Ignatian Retreat, “Finding Christ in the World,” according to a news release.
Participants will meet virtually either on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 6 and ending March 24.
The retreat moves through 12 themes for prayer. The persons making the retreat pray at home each day with a given scripture passage and meet for one hour each week to share. Brief notes help move the retreatant into prayer.
The retreat is limited to no more than 10 persons. Call early to secure a space.
To register or to inquire about the retreat, call Sister Digna Vela at 361-485-0866.
