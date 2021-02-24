The Amor Meus Spirituality Center at Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Convent invites community members to a virtual Solemn Vespers on Facebook at 5 p.m. February 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Solemn Vespers is the chanting of the church’s evening prayer for the people. It is composed of Psalms and Canticles with readings from the Scriptures. During this prayer, a Sister gives a brief reflection on the scripture reading for Lent.
The Benediction, a devotional service in which the Blessed Sacrament is exposed to the congregation, incensed and honored, follows Solemn Vespers. At the center of this service is the blessing of the congregation with the Eucharistic Host, which Catholics believe is Christ’s Presence.
