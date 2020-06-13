Anal sacs are two small pouches on either side of the anus that produce a foul smelling liquid that is normally expelled when a dog or cat passes stool.
These sacs can develop issues that range from impaction, inflammation, abscessation, to neoplasia.
Anal sac disease is much more common in dogs than cats. Spaniel breeds appear to be predisposed to anal sac issues. Obesity, reduced anal tone, increased anal sac secretions, allergies, and anal sac obstructions also increase the chances of having issues such as inflammation, impaction, and abscessation.
Signs that your pet is having issue with anal glands include licking and biting at the hind end, scooting, reluctance to sit, foul smell, bloody discharge, and difficulty passing stool.
Upon visiting your veterinarian, a thorough examination will be performed. This includes a rectal examination as well as the anal glands being expressed and checked for abnormalities.
Typically a firm, red, painful anal gland indicates infection, inflammation, or abscessation, whereas a firm, swollen, non-painful anal gland indicates neoplasia. Normal anal gland secretions are thin, tan liquid with a foul, almost metallic smell. On occasion the discharge may be yellow, grey, or brown.
The anal glands become irritated when they are too full. If the muscle tone in that area is reduced or your pet is not having consistent bowel movements then the glands can become enlarged. Sometimes the composition and consistency of the material becomes thick and granular, leading to impaction.
If cancer is suspected then x-rays of the chest are typically taken to ensure that no other tumors have developed. The tumor will be removed if no evidence of metastasis is seen.
The tumor should be sent off to determine what type of cancer is present, the best form of treatment and prognosis.
If the anal gland is inflamed, impacted, and/or abscessed then the glands will be expressed, followed by infusion with saline to be flushed, and then antibiotics. In many cases this will require sedation due to how painful the condition is.
Systemic antibiotics are needed for abscessed anal gland and may be required for three weeks until the abscess has completely resolved. Warm compresses can be used daily to help with pain and inflammation.
A high fiber or hypoallergenic diet may be recommended to help increase the frequency and improve the consistency of bowel movements.
Increases in physical activity will help the patient lose weight and reduce the risk of anal gland disease.
Early diagnosis and treatment is important to prevent complications.
Animals that have chronic issues with anal gland abscessation may require anal gland removal to prevent future problems. This is a last resort, since the procedures comes with some serious complications such as incontinence.
