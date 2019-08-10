Angel Lucy’s Funeral Homes gave away 596 pairs of shoes to VISD students on Saturday.
Employees and friends of the funeral homes volunteered to help pass out the shoes.
“We got all name brand shoes for the kids,” Cesar Ornelas, owner of Angel Lucy’s, said.
The shoes were all purchased by Angel Lucy’s and were ordered from a distributor in California. This was Angel Lucy’s fourth year giving away shoes and the second year doing it in Victoria. Angel Lucy’s works with VISD to get names of children with any type of government assistance. The children registered and were fitted for shoes July 20. During the giveaway event, the children chose from two styles of shoes.
“It saves a lot of money,” said James Lumkins, Sr., who brought his two sons to get new shoes.
“They’re the expensive kind ... good quality, too,” said 12-year-old James Lumkins, Jr.
“This whole thing started because my mother was a very giving person,” Ornelas said. Angel Lucy’s is named after Ornelas’ mother, Lucy Ornelas. “We were underprivileged growing up. I made a promise that if I ever got to a good point in life, I would give back as much as I could.”
“It makes a smile on your face when you see them smile,” said Kari Farley.
Angel Lucy’s also gives to the community in other ways throughout the year. Around Christmas, the funeral home donates toys. Angel Lucy’s also donates fans to senior citizens. In addition to giving to children in Victoria, Angel Lucy’s also gives away shoes in Port Lavaca, Laredo and Los Fresnos. The Port Lavaca giveaway was planned for Sunday.
