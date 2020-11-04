Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution
In 2019, the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution supplied gifts donated by members of the community to children in the Victoria area.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, which provides toys for underprivileged children at Christmas, is taking applications through Friday. To apply, people can go to the Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 to 4 p.m. People applying should bring an ID, proof of income and expenses, the children’s birth certificates, the children’s clothing sizes, and proof of citizenship if applicable. Last year, the Angel Tree provided toys for about 350 children.

