Megan Driver is known in Bloomington as the woman who saves dogs.
Sometimes, she even wonders if the dogs sense her passion.
“A dog has shown up at my house more than once and across the street just staring,” she said. “It’s like they know: ‘This is the woman who saves us.’”
But recent events have kept Driver from rescuing numerous dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Victoria, Edna, Cuero, Goliad and other surrounding areas through her nonprofit, Megan Driver’s Saving Animal Lives.
While she was raising funds to transform a shed on her property into a small shelter, Driver’s transport van broke down during a rescue partner’s trip to drop animals off in Washington.
“They broke down in New Mexico to the point of where the van was smoking and everyone had to get out; all the dogs and both people had to evacuate,” Driver said.
The dogs were safely taken to Washington with the help of another rescue partner, but the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van remains stranded at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in West Minister, Colo., until Driver can come up with about $5,000 for repairs.
Driver housed up to 45 animals at her home until two and a half months ago, when she gave birth to her first child and decided she could only hold two dogs at a time until she finishes turning the large shed in her backyard into a shelter. She wants to have an insulated shelter equipped with air conditioning, water, electricity, kennels and dog doors. The project is estimated to cost about $10,000.
“We talked about making it into a shelter; I just never knew that I would grow to do what I’m doing,” she said. “Now that we’ve had a baby, I can’t have 45 dogs in the house at one time like I used to.”
Through raffles, bake sales and direct donations to her nonprofit, Driver has raised about $2,000 for the shelter, but now those funds will have to go toward fixing the van.
The worst part of the situation is knowing how many animals are having to be euthanized until the van is running and the shelter is completed, she said.
“The shelters are not getting out what they need, and so many are coming in right now,” Driver said. “I save a lot of animals out of the shelters, and it is terrible that I cannot go and help them now because they continue to hit capacity, and they’re having to euthanize so many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.