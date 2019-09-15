Cats and dogs from local shelters found their new owners during PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend event.
PetSmart hosted one of its quarterly National Adoption Weekend events by partnering with 10 local agencies.
These agencies were invited to participate by bringing in animals to be adopted over the weekend.
These organizations included Rebel Rescue, Victoria Trap-Neuter-Return, Animal Control, Goliad Pet Adoptions, Pappy’s Puppies, Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, Calhoun County Humane Society, Pitty Paws Bully Rescue, Shelter Pets of Victoria and Happy Tails.
Customers who could not adopt an animal were still given the opportunity to help by donating money and other items to these agencies. While checking out, customers could also purchase canned cat or dog foods to be donated.
“This (canned food) helps a lot because when we give meds, we usually mash it up in something like this, and they eat it right away,” said Vanessa Balli, dog trainer at PetSmart and vice president of Rebel Rescue.
In the entryway of PetSmart, Pitty Paws Bully Rescue had a table and crates with dogs who needed homes.
Brenda Bleier founded the organization in April of 2018.
“We saw the need for another rescue that focuses on the bully breeds,” Bleier said. “We try and save as many dogs as we can.”
In the back of PetSmart, Victoria Trap-Neuter-Return had crates filled with cats who needed homes. This organization came Friday, Saturday and Sunday to encourage adoption for the cats.
Even though the event helped cats find homes, the environment with dogs barking was stressful for some of the cats.
“We only bring the really tame cats,” said Pat Tally, board member and volunteer with Victoria Trap-Neuter-Return.
The organization had half-price adoptions for the event.
“With PetSmart, we’ve been coming for years,” Tally said. “In the last three years, we’ve increased the days that we’re here.”
The next National Adoption Weekend event will be Nov. 8-10.
