At the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville, the Lions Club held their 40th annual Arts and Crafts Fair.
Along with supporting the Lions Club, the arts and crafts fair raises money for eight scholarships of $1,000 each that go out to students at Sacred Heart Catholic School and Hallettsville High School. Four go to each school, of which and two are reserved for students who plan to attend technical school while the other two are for students who plan to attend a college or university.
The Lions Club also uses the funds from the event to help children afford glasses and send children to the Texas Lions Camp, especially those with diabetes and special needs, according to Lions Club President Paula Parkinson.
“It’s a great fundraiser and a great way to see people in the community,” Parkinson said. “I remember coming to this when I was much younger, so it’s really special.”
A staple of the arts and crafts show is the cookie walk, which featured more than 40 plates of homemade baked goods.
“Lions club members and their spouses bake all homemade cookies, and we try to get everyone to make about six dozen or so,” said event chairman Charlie Neumeyer. “And they are sold at $7.50 a pound, which is a deal if you have checked out the price of butter lately.”
The cookies were laid out on a long table, and people throw on a glove, grab a tray and pick out whatever looks good to them.
“It’s fun to see the kids pick out cookies because they go for the colorful ones,” Neumeyer said. “It doesn’t matter what the taste is as long as it’s the brightest and most colorful.”
Along with the cookie walk, the event also had door prizes donated by the vendors, a gift card raffle and Leo Club members from Sacred Heart dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
“I think what’s special is to see people with their friends shopping together or families shopping together,” Parkinson said. “Like, I used to come with my mom every year, and I see that tradition of families coming together, so it’s really special.”
With the annual fair occurring the first or second weekend of every December, it has become an expected event for Hallettsville and the surrounding communities.
“I think a lot of people look forward to it, and we get a lot of people who come in and do some of their Christmas shopping.” Neumeyer said. “It’s become part of the fabric of the community; it really has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.