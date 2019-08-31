Port Lavaca held its tenth annual Flip Flop Festival the weekend of Aug. 30 at the Bayfront Peninsula.
The festival was filled with vendors, live music and performances, family fun, a 5K run and a fishing competition.
People traveled from all over to attend or help with the festivities.
Fred Mallette, who traveled from Corpus Christi, has been creating sand sculptures for the past 20 years and has built them at this festival multiple times.
“I travel all around the world for this, and it’s the only other medium I use other than watercolor,” Mallette said. “I’ve been to Canada and Europe for competitions and festivals.”
Along with Mallette, the Texas Gypsys Bellydance Troupe traveled from Rockport to perform, and Jordan Gonzales traveled with his family from Midland to be a part of the redfish fishing competition.
