The Gateway Flight Center at the Calhoun County Airport will host its Annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
From 40 to 50 airplanes are expected, including general aviation aircraft and an array of vintage warbirds, such as Navy T-6s and P-51 Mustangs, said Lou Svetlik, owner of the flight center.
Flybys by the vintage aircraft will be part of the day.
The band, Texas 361, band will provide the musical entertainment. Barbecue will be available for purchase at $10 per plate for adults.
Airplane rides will not be available, but the flight school will provide information for those interested in learning to fly.
The event is free to the public.
“Get out and enjoy the day and look at some airplanes,” Svetlik said. “We still are exercising social distancing, but it’s an outdoor event so everyone should feel comfortable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.