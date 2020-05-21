Calhoun County fly-in

The Cirrus SR22 plane sits in the hanger before being prepared for take off at the Calhoun County Airport in Port Lavaca.

 Advocate File Photo

The Gateway Flight Center at the Calhoun County Airport will host its Annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

From 40 to 50 airplanes are expected, including general aviation aircraft and an array of vintage warbirds, such as Navy T-6s and P-51 Mustangs, said Lou Svetlik, owner of the flight center.

Flybys by the vintage aircraft will be part of the day.

The band, Texas 361, band will provide the musical entertainment. Barbecue will be available for purchase at $10 per plate for adults.

Airplane rides will not be available, but the flight school will provide information for those interested in learning to fly.

The event is free to the public.

“Get out and enjoy the day and look at some airplanes,” Svetlik said. “We still are exercising social distancing, but it’s an outdoor event so everyone should feel comfortable.”

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

